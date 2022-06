A woman shows soldiers a sign reading "Shoot Bread We Are Hungry" during a protest by health care workers in Caracas on 2 June 2022. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

President Nicolas Maduro's government is failing to meet contractual obligations to doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff and to ensure citizens' access to care, some 250 Venezuelan health professionals said during a protest here Thursday.

The participants, mainly employees of the capital's six largest hospitals, gathered in central Caracas for a march to the offices of the IVSS, the government agency that administers pensions and the public health network.