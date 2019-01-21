The Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) on Monday declared the National Assembly (AN), which has an opposition majority, to be "unconstitutional" and to "have no directive board," thus refusing to recognize opposition figure Juan Guaido as president of that legislative chamber.

The TSJ's Constitutional Chamber said that it was making the declaration in light of the "repeated constitutional omission" of the AN, an entity that was declared in "rebellion" by the Supreme Court just a few weeks after the Chavista government lost its majority there.