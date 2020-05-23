Venezuela's Supreme Court on Friday ordered the government to take control of the installations of DirecTV in the Andean nation and restore the signal two days after US-based parent company AT&T shut down the service in compliance with Washington's sanctions against the government in Caracas.

The court said that Conatel, the telecommunications regulatory agency, must "take immediate possession of all movable and immovable assets, commercial offices, administrative headquarters, operation and transmission centers, antennas and any other equipment or installation."