Photo provided by the Miraflores Palace Press Office showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attending a government event on Aug. 7, 2019, in Caracas. EFE-EPA/Miraflores Press Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

The Venezuelan Supreme Court (TSJ) said Thursday that it will severely punish anyone who expresses any support for the embargo on Venezuelan state assets on US soil levied by the Donald Trump administration.

"The Venezuelan justice system will ... severely punish any attempt to support sectors who intend to limit the basic needs of our people," the judicial branch said in a statement.