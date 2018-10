Photo taken on May 5, 2015: Venezuelan politician and journalist Teodoro Petkoff died Wednesday, the newspaper he founded, Tal Cual, said. He was 86. Petkoff, a one-time guerrilla, received an Ortega y Gasset Journalism Award in 2015 in recognition of his work to defend press freedom, as well as independence and rigor in journalism. EPA/EFE/FILE/Miguel Gutiérrez.

Venezuelan politician and journalist Teodoro Petkoff died Wednesday, the newspaper he founded, Tal Cual, said. He was 86.

Petkoff, a one-time guerrilla, received an Ortega y Gasset Journalism Award in 2015 in recognition of his work to defend press freedom, as well as independence and rigor in journalism.