Venezuelan journalist Sergio Contreras is convinced that in his homeland freedom is not a right but rather a whim of the Nicolas Maduro regime, something that he he said he realized during the 60 days he spent under arrest for participating in a demonstration and which motivated him to go into exile.

Contreras, who is also a professor at the Andres Bello Catholic University, this week arrived in Medellin, Colombia, to participate in the mid-year meeting of the Inter-American Press Association, where in an interview with EFE he told about his arrest and the odyssey of his trip of more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Caracas to the Colombian city of Cucuta.