Opposition lawmaker Richard Blanco, accused by the Venezuelan justice system of being involved in the failed military rebellion against the Nicolas Maduro government last April, speaks while holding a Venezuelan flag this Monday, June 17, after escaping to Colombia. EFE-EPA/Str

Opposition lawmaker Richard Blanco, accused by the Venezuelan justice system of being involved in the failed military rebellion against the Nicolas Maduro government last April 30, fled this Monday to Colombia after almost 40 days of refuge at the Argentine Embassy in Caracas.

"No one will silence me...so I decided to cross the border to Colombia and later I will ask them to help us. Alone we can do nothing and my commitment is to Venezuela," the legislator said on Twitter, where he shared a photo of himself at an illegal border crossing in Tachira state.