Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido holds a press conference in Caracas on Thursday, May 9. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Two Venezuelan opposition lawmakers facing arrest for sedition in connection with last week's failed uprising against President Nicolas Maduro's leftist government have taken refuge at foreign embassies in Caracas.

Mariela Magallanes was admitted Wednesday to the residence of the Italian ambassador, media outlets reported.