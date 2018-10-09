The body of late councilman Fernando Alban, who prosecutors say committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of the police station where he was being held, is taken on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, to the Venezuelan Congress, where opposition lawmakers praised him and said he was murdered. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

The body of late councilman Fernando Alban, who prosecutors say committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of the police station where he was being held, was taken on Tuesday to the Venezuelan Congress, where opposition lawmakers praised him and said he was murdered.

The casket was received by a group of lawmakers, friends and leaders of the late official's Primero Justicia (PJ) party, while in the congressional chamber the legislators discussed the conditions under which Alban was arrested last Friday and suspicions about his death.