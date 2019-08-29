Venezuelan migrants seek in vain to enter Ecuador from Colombia via the Rumichaca Bridge on Monday, Aug. 26. EFE-EPA/Elias L. Benarroch

Venezuelan migrants hoping to enter Ecuador wait on the Colombian side of the Rumichaca Bridge on Monday, Aug. 26. EFE-EPA/Elias L. Benarroch

Venezuelan migrants try in vain to enter Ecuador from Colombia via the Rumichaca Bridge on Monday, Aug. 26. EFE-EPA/Elias L. Benarroch

Exhausted from their long journey and without money to buy food, Venezuelan migrants stranded on the Colombian side of the Rumichaca Bridge are hoping that Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno will allow them to enter his country.

Hundreds of families arrive every day only to find they can't make the crossing due to Moreno's decision on Monday to require visas of Venezuelans who want to come into Ecuador, which has already admitted roughly a million people fleeing economic hardship and political unrest in Venezuela.