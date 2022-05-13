A mixture of gambling and discretion, as well as the arbitrariness of the police on duty are the factors determining the immediate fate of hundreds of Venezuelan migrants who each day try to cross from Peru into Ecuador over a chaotic bridge, where the Venezuelan crisis is much in evidence and human trafficking is an ongoing business.

The tension is everywhere. Hundreds - and sometimes thousands - of people come to the bridge each day. Most of them are Venezuelans who have either just arrived in Peru but want to move on or have been in Peru for a while but are now wanting to try to make a living in Ecuador.