Pedro Sassone, charge d'affaires at the Venezuelan Embassy in Quito, talks to reporters on Friday, Feb. 1. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Venezuelan migrants opting for repatriation from Ecuador board buses outside Venezuela's embassy in Quito on Friday, Feb. 1. EFE-EPA/ Jose Jacome

More than 160 Venezuelans left here Friday for their homeland on four buses under Caracas' program to repatriate migrants who have struggled to find work in Ecuador and are worried about rising xenophobia in this Andean nation, the charge d'affaires at Venezuela's embassy in Quito said.

Pedro Sassone told reporters that his government decided to charter buses as a supplement to the existing aerial repatriation effort, which has carried 2,245 people back to Venezuela since Sept. 5.