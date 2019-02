Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido arrives for a meeting with European ambassadors at the National Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 19, 2019. European countries had issued an ultimatum to Venezuela's President Maduro to hold elections, otherwise they would recognise Guaido as the interim President. EPA-EFE/ Raul Martinez

The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, speaks before the Venezuelan-American community, on Feb. 18, 2019, at the International University of Florida, in Miami, Florida. EPA-EFE / Cristobal Herrera

The Venezuelan military reaffirmed on Tuesday its loyalty to Nicolas Maduro in the face of US President Donald Trump's threat that the generals and admirals will "lose everything" if they do not switch their allegiance to self-proclaimed interim head of state Juan Guaido.

The military "will remain deployed and alert throughout the borders, as ordered by our commander-in-chief, to avoid any violation of its territorial integrity," the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) said in a statement.