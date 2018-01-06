-Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez (c.) rejects Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in the name of the military high command, what he called the ridiculous and stupid sanctions that the United States has imposed on four of its officers, two of them retired, and said the military will defend its honor, if necessary with arms. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

"It's odd that they're imposing sanctions on some of our brethren in arms, alleging corruption and repression precisely at a time when the government's actions...have restored peace among our citizens," said a statement from the Venezuelan high command, read by Padrino Lopez to the media.