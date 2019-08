A display of food products seen on Aug. 28, 2019, in Venezuela, shows they are priced in the tens of thousands of bolivars in this oil-rich country where the monthly minimum wage is now 40,000 bolivars ($2.00). EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

A man buys eggs on Aug. 28, 2019, in Venezuela, where their price is seen to be in the tens of thousands of bolivars in this oil-rich country where the monthly minimum wage is now 40,000 bolivars ($2.00). EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Photo taken on Aug. 28, 2019, in Caracas shows that a bottle of mayonnaise now costs 30,000 bolivars in Venezuela, a country where the monthly minimum wage is now 40,000 bolivars ($2.00). EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Photo taken on Aug. 28, 2019, in Venezuela shows that a kilo of corn flour now costs 28,000 bolivars in this oil-rich country where the monthly minimum wage is now 40,000 bolivars ($2.00). EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

This Friday for the first time, millions of Venezuelans were paid $1.00 for their half-monthly wages or pensions, as the unprecedented crisis lowered the monthly minimum wage to $2.00 and has most citizens living in misery with no sign the situation will improve anytime soon.

With the US dollar worth around 20,000 bolivars, the minimum wage of 40,000 bolivars set by the government is worth $2.00 a month, not enough to buy a kilo (2 pounds) of meat or a carton of eggs.