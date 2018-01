Members of the National Bolivarian Guard and the National Bolivarian Police guard the vicinity of the morgue where the body of former agent Oscar Perez remains in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A handout photo made available by Miraflores Palace shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro participating during a government event, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miraflores Palace HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Culture, Jorge Rodríguez (C), speaks accompanied by the President of the National Constituent Assembly, Delcy Rodriguez (L) and the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Council, Larry Devoe (R), at the headquarters of the Dominican Foreign Ministry, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

The Venezuelan Minister of Communication and Culture, Jorge Rodriguez, speaks at the headquarters of the Dominican Foreign Ministry, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

The "terrorist cell" led by former police officer Oscar Perez planned to assassinate Venezuela's president, the country's communications and information minister said on Thursday in the Dominican Republic.

Venezuelan security forces killed rebel ex-police officer and helicopter pilot Oscar Perez on Monday. In mid-2017 he attacked a government building by launching grenades from a helicopter.