National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, who is recognized as Venezuela's interim president by more than 50 countries, participates in a meeting with professional and technical workers on May 16, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

The opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly's administrative building was closed on Thursday due to concerns that a bomb had been planted in the structure, marking the second such incident this week, a public affairs officer said.

An employee found a suspicious briefcase on the second level of the office building's basement, prompting officials to close the building, which is known as Pajaritos and is a short distance from the assembly's seat.