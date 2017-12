Undated file photo showing Venezuelan troop. Hundreds of Venezuelans have taken to the streets in late December 2017 to protest the Chavista government's failure to fulfill its promise to distribute subsidized Christmas foodstuffs to six million families. EFE

A member of the Bolivarian National Guard on Sunday shot a pregnant woman to death during the distribution of Christmas hams subsidized by the Venezuelan government in western Caracas, according to a police report to which EFE gained access.

The report said that a group of people were "awaiting social benefits authorized by the government ... (and) things turned violent," whereupon "a group of People's Guards showed up at the site intending to ask (the people) to return to their homes."