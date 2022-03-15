Various Venezuelan state security bodies were to blame for at least 1,414 extrajudicial executions in 2021, although this was less than half the figure for 2020, according to a report presented on Monday by two non-governmental organizations within the South American country.

The figure represents a reduction of 1,620 executions from the previous year, when 3,034 such "murders" were carried out, according to the Venezuelan Program for Action Education in Human Rights (Provea) and the Jesuits' Gumilla Center, the latter of which is an institution for research and social action founded in 1968 and run by the Society of Jesus in Venezuela.