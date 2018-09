Personal nurse of former Venezuela president Hugo Chavez, Claudia Patrizia Diez Guillen, is seen during her extradition hearing at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA/EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI / POOL POOL

A nurse who treated late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez who has been accused of money laundering pleaded against an extradition order in a court in Spain on Monday and said she feared political persecution.

Claudia Patricia Díaz Guillén and her husband, who left Venezuela in 2013 shortly after Chávez's death, are both named in the so-called Panama Papers as Mossack Fonseca clients and have allegedly siphoned an undisclosed fortune offshore, according to Venezuelan state prosecutor, Tarek Saab.