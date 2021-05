Venezuelan nurses demand Covid-19 vaccines and other supplies during a protest in Caracas on Wednesday, 12 May 2021. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A nurse wears a mask emblazoned with the Venezuelan flag and the demand "Vaccines Now" during a protest in Caracas on Wednesday, 12 May 2021. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan nurses demand Covid-19 vaccines and other supplies during a protest in Caracas on Wednesday, 12 May 2021. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Nurses mounted protests Wednesday in various parts of Venezuela to press the government to adopt a national Covid-19 vaccination plan and provide hospitals with more in the way of supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff.

Here in the capital, dozens of nurses gathered outside the Health Ministry to present Minister Carlos Alvarado with a document listing their demands, including higher salaries for medical personnel.