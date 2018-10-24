Caracas, Oct 23 (EFE).- Relatives of political prisoners, along with opposition leaders, on Tuesday gathered at the United Nations headquarters in Caracas to ask the international body to announce the date on which UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will visit Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Relatives of political prisoners, along with opposition leaders, on Tuesday gathered at the United Nations headquarters in Caracas to ask the international body to announce the date on which UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will visit Venezuela.

Lawmaker Gilbert Caro and Lilian Tintori, the wife of imprisoned opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, headed the group that assembled for the second time this month at the entrance of the UN headquarters in Caracas to demand the visit that was approved on Sept. 27.