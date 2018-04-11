Venezuelan National Assembly lawmaker Romny Flores (c) holds a document that he delivered to the United Nations offices in Caracas on April 11, 2018, calling for an investigation into the fire at a police station in Valencia, Venezuela, that killed 68 people. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Romny Flores on Wednesday delivered a document to the United Nations offices in Caracas in which he called for an investigation to be opened into the fire at a police station in Valencia, in the central state of Carabobo, in which 66 prisoners and two visitors died.

"We're at the UN headquarters in Caracas to deliver a document demanding an investigation to use all national means and also to urge international organizations to join in this entire investigation into the events that occurred in Valencia" in March, said Flores at the doors to the UN offices.