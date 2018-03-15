Secretary of the Venezuelan National Assembly and member of the 'Frente Amplio' Movement Negal Morales (C) holds a press conference in Caracas on March 14, 2018. EFE-EPA/Crisitian Hernandez

The opposition Free Venezuela Broad Front on Wednesday called on the public to create citizens' assemblies to establish the movement's schedule in all the country's states and stage a "civic" and "peaceful" protest against the government.

"All this week, the Free Venezuela Broad Front is going to be setting itself up ... from today through the activities that will be undertaken in a massive way on Saturday," the secretary of Parliament and member of the organization, Negal Morales, announced at a press conference.