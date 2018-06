People protest for inadequate water service in front of the headquarters of Hidrocapital, in Caracas, Venezuela, on June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernández

A protester holds a sign that reads 'our students cannot quench their thirst' during a protest for inadequate water service in front of the headquarters of Hidrocapital, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Members of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) prevent the passage of protesters during a protest for inadequate water service in front of the headquarters of Hidrocapital, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

The opposition party Free Venezuela Broad Front (FAVL) launched today a series of protests to be held every Friday as a way of denouncing the economic crisis the oil-producing country is going through, as well as the deterioration of public services under the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

FAVL spokesman Nicmer Evans told EFE that these Friday protests will "unify us by showing the power of mobilization and social protest with regard to the political realities."