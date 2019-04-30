A group of armed men taking orders from Venezuela's self-declared president Juan Guaidó on Tuesday freed prominent opposition leader Leopoldo López from house arrest as both political figureheads called on soldiers and civilians to launch a final push to bring down the government of the embattled president, Nicolás Maduro.
Surrounded by a group of soldiers from the Bolivarian National Guard, Guaído addressed his supporters in a three-minute video shared on social media calling for Venezuelan citizens and all members of the armed forces to join the what he called the final phase of Operation Freedom.