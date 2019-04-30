A video-grab obtained from Venezuela's Centro de Comunicacion Nacional's Twitter account shows Venezuelan interim President Juan Guaido speaking next to several soldiers, in Caracas, Venezuela, 30 April 2019. EPA-EFE/CENTRO DE COMUNICACION NACIONAL

A Venezuelan soldier stands guard at La Carlota army base, where Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez (unseen) was led to meet with interim President Juan Guaido (unseen) after he being released from his home, in eastern Caracas, Venezuela, 30 April 2019. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez (C) hugs a supporter after being released from his home in Caracas, Venezuela, 30 April 2019. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez (C) talks to media after being released from his home in Caracas, Venezuela, 30 April 2019. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA

A group of armed men taking orders from Venezuela's self-declared president Juan Guaidó on Tuesday freed prominent opposition leader Leopoldo López from house arrest as both political figureheads called on soldiers and civilians to launch a final push to bring down the government of the embattled president, Nicolás Maduro.

Surrounded by a group of soldiers from the Bolivarian National Guard, Guaído addressed his supporters in a three-minute video shared on social media calling for Venezuelan citizens and all members of the armed forces to join the what he called the final phase of Operation Freedom.