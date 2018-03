Members of Venezuela's Sebin intelligence agency stand guard outside the house of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, in Caracas, Venezuela, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The wife of prominent Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who was convicted in 2015 of inciting violence during anti-government protests the year before and currently is under house arrest, said Thursday that intelligence agents had forced their way into their home.

Lilian Tintori said the agents from Venezuela's Sebin intelligence agency burst into their home carrying weapons and without having obtained a search warrant and were still inside.