View of the vehicle carrying vice president of the Venezuelan National Assembly Edgar Zambrano, as the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) carries out an operation to arrest him, next to the headquarters of the political party Accion Democratica, in Caracas, Venezuela, 08 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Lilian Camejo, lawyer of Venezuelan Parliament Vice President Edgar Zambrano, addresses the media, in Caracas, Venezuela, 09 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Doria Benaim, lawyer of Venezuelan Parliament Vice President Edgar Zambrano, addresses the media, in Caracas, Venezuela, 09 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Soley Zambrano, daughter of Venezuelan Parliament Vice President Edgar Zambrano, addresses the media, in Caracas, Venezuela, 09 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A Venezuelan court has ordered that the First Vice President of the opposition-controlled National Assembly be detained in police headquarters at the country's main military fort.

Edgar Zambrano was arrested on Wednesday after the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), which consists entirely of supporters of embattled president Nicolas Maduro, had lifted his parliamentary immunity.