Venezuelan presidential candidate Luis Alejandro Ratti, seen here, is studying the possibility of uniting with the other opposition candidates, particularly Javier Bertucci and Henri Falcon, to present a single opposition candidate in the upcoming May 20 elections and so be more certain of defeating President Nicolas Maduro. EFE-EPA/File

Luis Alejandro Ratti and Javier Bertucci, two of the five candidates for Venezuela's presidential elections next May 20, studied the possibility of having a single candidate, the first of the nominees announced Saturday, an option which another of the candidates, Henri Falcon, has not rejected.

Confirmation of the meeting between Ratti and Bertucci supports the intentions shown in recent days by these three candidates to join forces against their powerful opponent, President Nicolas Maduro.