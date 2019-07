The head of the Parliament of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, takes part of the session of the Parliament, in Caracas, Venezuela, July 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Miguel Gutierrez

A handout photo made available by the Miraflores press office shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (L) and other people attending a ceremony for officers' promotions to the rank of Major General in Caracas, Venezuela, July 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ZURIMAR CAMPOS / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro (C, right) and Special Adviser of the European Union (EU) for Venezuela Enrique Iglesias (C, left) shake hands during a meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, July 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARCELO GARCIA

The Venezuelan opposition on Sunday said it was set to return to Barbados to continue talks with representatives of the South American country's government that were launched in May and are being mediated by Norway.

A group of delegates representing the speaker of the national assembly, Juan Guaido – who has been recognized by more than 50 nations as Venezuela's interim president – will meet with representatives of the government headed by President Nicolas Maduro.