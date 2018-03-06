Thousands of people participate in the event "Venezuela Won't Surrender" at the Central University of Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Students raise their hands during the event "Venezuela Won't Surrender" at the Central University of Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Political and social sectors in opposition to the Chavista government of President Nicolas Maduro held a massive event Tuesday called "Venezuela Won't Surrender," at which they took the first step toward creating a Broad National Front, whose definitive founding is set for next Thursday.

"Those of us who are here today have decided to get over our divisions, desperation and despair with a call for national unity and by joining forces to bring down the government," journalist Alba Cecilia Mujica read from a proclamation to the crowd after the event at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV).