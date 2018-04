Congresswoman Delsa Solorzano (C) speaks during a meeting organized by the Broad Front for a Free Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela, April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Opposition politicians and other members of the Broad Front for a Free Venezuela met Saturday in several Venezuelan cities to analyze proposals to counter the May 20 presidential elections.

The Broad Front is an umbrella group formed by several oppositions parties and other organizations that is calling on Venezuelans to boycott the election, which it considers to be "fraudulent."