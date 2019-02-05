Venezuela's National Assembly (AN) - or Parliament - with its overwhelming opposition majority, on Tuesday approved a law that will govern an eventual political transition in the country and will enter into force once elected President Nicolas Maduro, whom the AN does not recognize, leaves power.

The measure - called the Statute Governing the Transition to Democracy and the Reestablishment of the Constitution - was approved by lawmakers and sets forth, among other things, the duration of a transition government and its political and economic responsibilities.