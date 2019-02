Venezuela's Parliament speaker and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido (back), presides at a parliamentary session at which board members were named to govern the country's petroleum industry on Feb. 13, 2019, in Caracas. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Muñoz

Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, or Parliament, on Wednesday appointed an administrative board to control the country's petroleum industry, including state-run oil company PDVSA and its affiliate in the United States, Citgo.

The legislative body's decision was approved by the chamber's opposition majority after being presented in a report by the Energy and Petroleum Committee, which is headed by lawmaker Elias Matta.