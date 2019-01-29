The president of Venezuela's National Assembly and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, takes part in a legislative session in Caracas on Jan. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Leonardo Muñoz

The Venezuelan Parliament, with its overwhelming opposition majority, on Tuesday authorized the appointment of the diplomatic officials proposed by the institution's chief and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, to represent the new government in 10 countries in the Americas.

Guaido sent a communication to the National Assembly in which he designates representatives to Argentina, the United States, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Honduras, Panama, Peru and the Lima Group, and those officials were approved "unanimously," according to the Legislative Secretariat.