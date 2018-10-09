The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, opposition leader Omar Barboza, said Sunday that the assembly will open an independent investigation into the death of Councilor Fernando Alban, who, according to the Office of the Prosecutor, committed suicide by jumping from the tenth floor of a law enforcement facility where he was detained.
"We will open an independent investigation of the national government to establish the truth behind this unfortunate event, where the councilor of the Libertador Municipality Fernando Alban was killed," Barboza said in a statement.