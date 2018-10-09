The building of the Intelligence Service (Sebin) is seen in the Plaza Venezuela (Venezuela Square) in Caracas, Venezuela, 08 October 2018. The Venezuelan prosecutor's office reported today that councilman Fernando Alban Salazar, allegedly involved in the attack that left unharmed President Nicolas Maduro a little over two months ago, committed suicide by throwing himself from the tenth floor of this building when he was to be transferred to court. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Supporters of imprisoned Venezuelan opponents hold signs that read 'Proof of life of all political prisoners' (L) and 'We demand proof of life from all' (R) during a protest in front of the Intelligence Service building (Sebin) where, according to the Venezuelan Prosecutor's Office, councilman Fernando Alban Salazar committed suicide today, in the Plaza Venezuela (Venezuela Square) in Caracas, Venezuela, 08 October 2018. The Venezuelan prosecutor's office reported today that councilman Fernando Alban Salazar, allegedly involved in the attack that left unharmed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a little over two months ago, committed suicide by throwing himself from the tenth floor of this building when he was to be transferred to court. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Friends and colleagues of councilor Fernando Alban Salazar gather at the building of the Intelligence Service (Sebin) where, according to the Venezuelan Prosecutor's Office, Salazar committed suicide today, in the Plaza Venezuela (Venezuela Square) in Caracas, Venezuela, 08 October 2018. The Venezuelan prosecutor's office reported today that councilman Fernando Alban Salazar, allegedly involved in the attack that left unharmed President Nicolas Maduro a little over two months ago, committed suicide by throwing himself from the tenth floor of this building when he was to be transferred to court. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Deputies of the National Assembly, members of the Primero Justicia party and friends of councilman Fernando Alban Salazar gather at the building of the Intelligence Service (Sebin) where, according to the Venezuelan Prosecutor's Office, Salazar committed suicide today, in the Plaza Venezuela (Venezuela Square) in Caracas, Venezuela, 08 October 2018. The Venezuelan prosecutor's office reported today that councilman Fernando Alban Salazar, allegedly involved in the attack that left unharmed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a little over two months ago, committed suicide by throwing himself from the tenth floor of this building when he was to be transferred to court. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, opposition leader Omar Barboza, said Sunday that the assembly will open an independent investigation into the death of Councilor Fernando Alban, who, according to the Office of the Prosecutor, committed suicide by jumping from the tenth floor of a law enforcement facility where he was detained.

"We will open an independent investigation of the national government to establish the truth behind this unfortunate event, where the councilor of the Libertador Municipality Fernando Alban was killed," Barboza said in a statement.