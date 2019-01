National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido is joined on stage by his wife, Fabiana Rosales, while giving a speech at the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas on Thursday, Jan. 31. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuela National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido is accompany by wife Fabiana Rosales and the couple's daughter while talking to reporters outside their home in Caracas on Thursday, Jan. 31. EFE- EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan police denied a claim by self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido that officers went to his Caracas home on Thursday with the intention of questioning his wife.

The National Assembly speaker's spouse, Fabiana Rosales, was with her husband in another part of the capital at the time.