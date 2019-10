The president of Venezuela on Wednesday announced that a delegation led by his right-hand man had reached important agreements with North Korea and Vietnam after the team's trip to the two socialist republics last week.

Nicolas Maduro made the announcement via a live phone call on a television program hosted by the vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, who spearheaded the South American country's delegation visit to both Asian nations. EFE-EPA