The president of Venezuela on Saturday warned that his government would interpret the triggering of a 1947 mutual defense pact between many nations in the Americas as a hostile act.

Nicolás Maduro was referring to the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR in its Spanish acronym), popularly known as the Rio Treaty – whose core principle is the so-called "hemispheric defense" doctrine establishing an attack against any of its signatories as an attack against all – from which Venezuela withdrew in 2013 but the opposition-controlled National Assembly recently voted to re-join.