Former Venezuelan presidential hopeful Luis Alejandro Ratti dropped his candidacy this Tuesday to support opposition member Henri Falcon in the upcoming May 20 election, as a way to achieve national unity and have a better chance of defeating President Nicolas Maduro, who seeks reelection.

"I want to tell all Venezuela that true national unity has been established today...now all the courageous people of Venezuela can join forces to consolidate national unity and transmit every day and every night the message of unity so that Henri Falcon is elected president next May 20," Ratti told a press conference.