Venezuelan presidential candidate Henri Falcon (C) arrives at the National Electoral Council (CNE) to denonce incumbent Nicolas Maduro of violating electoral rules in his campaign for the May 20 ballot, Caracas, Venezuela, April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan presidential candidate Henri Falcon on Wednesday accused incumbent Nicolas Maduro before the National Electoral Council (CNE) of violating electoral rules in his campaign for the May 20 ballot.

Falcon, a former ally of Maduro's predecessor and political mentor, the late Hugo Chavez, ignored the MUD opposition coalition's calls to boycott the election by taking part in the electoral contest.