Courtesy of the Miraflores Palace, where the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro (c), is shown while participating during the commemoration of the sixth anniversary of the death of Hugo Chavez, on March 5, 2019, at the Cuartel de la Montaña, in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE / Courtesy of Prensa Miraflores /EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Opposition leader and National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, who is recognized as Venezuela's president by about 50 countries, speaks during a session on March 6, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Venezuela's National Press Workers Union (SNTP) said Wednesday that a journalist from the United States and his Venezuelan assistant had been arrested.

The union said on Twitter that Cody Weddle, reporting from Venezuela for Miami television station WPLG Local 10, and Carlos Camacho were arrested early Wednesday when military counterintelligence personnel raided their residences and seized their work equipment and other material.