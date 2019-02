A handout photo made available by Miraflores Press office shows the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro participating in an act of government, in the company of the military, in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

The Univision logo at the Los Angeles headquarters building is pictured in Los Angeles, California, USA, Aug. 17, 2016. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A news truck for a Spanish language television station is parked outside the Univision Los Angeles headquarters building in Los Angeles, California, USA, Aug. 17, 2016. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The press workers union of Venezuela, SNTP, said Monday that a team from Hispanic television channel Univision will be deported.

The Univision team had gone to Caracas to interview President Nicolas Maduro and was detained inside the presidential palace for two-and-a-half hours.