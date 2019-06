Marco Ruiz (l.), president of Venezuela's National Press Workers Union (SNTP), and Maria Beatriz Martinez, lawmaker and head of the National Assembly's Media Commission, speak after Ruiz and a crowd of reporters and news photographers forced their way into the legislature from which they had been banned for over a month. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Marco Ruiz (c.), president of Venezuela's National Press Workers Union (SNTP), and a group of reporters and news photographers backed by several opposition lawmakers, head for the National Assembly in Caracas on June 4, 2019, just before they pushed past police to enter the building. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

Marco Ruiz (c.), president of Venezuela's National Press Workers Union (SNTP), and a group of reporters and news photographers backed by several opposition lawmakers, gather outside the National Assembly in Caracas on June 4, 2019, just before they pushed past police to enter the building. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

A group of reporters backed by several opposition lawmakers forced their way into Venezuela's National Assembly after more than a month of being kept out by police.

Led by the National Press Workers Union (SNTP), the reporters broke through the security cordon by pushing past some officers lined up in front of an entrance to the Federal Legislative Palace.