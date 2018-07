Photograph showing retirees demanding that their pensions be paid in cash outside a bank in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Hundreds of Venezuelan retirees on Wednesday protested outside banks in this capital and other cities demanding the full payment of their pensions in cash, after waiting in long lines.

When retirees try to cash their pension checks, banks provide them with less than a quarter of the amount in currency and tell them to draw the remainder using debit cards, America Diaz told online outlets VIVOplay during a protest in the capital.