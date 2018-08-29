A group of Venezuelan retirees protest against a measure put in place by President Nicolas Maduro to deliver pension payments through the use of the QR-coded Homeland Card, in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A Venezuelan retiree holds a sign that reads 'Don't mess with my pension' during a protest against a measure put in place by President Nicolas Maduro to deliver pension payments through the use of the QR-coded Homeland Card, in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Dozens of Venezuelan retirees protested here Wednesday against a measure put in place by President Nicolas Maduro to deliver pension payments through the use of the QR-coded Homeland Card, demanding that they be able to use the traditional national identity card.

The president of the Federation of Retirees and Pensioners, Emilio Lozada, told reporters that "the measure implemented by Maduro is criminal because it violates our human rights," as many retirees do not have the Homeland Card and "their pension is their only income."