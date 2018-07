Photograph showing employees of the Venezuelan Institute of Scientific Research protesting in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Photograph showing employees of the Venezuelan Institute of Scientific Research protesting in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Photograph showing employees of the Venezuelan Institute of Scientific Research protesting in Caracas, Venezuela, Jul 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Dozens of employees of Venezuela's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology on Thursday gathered outside of the ministry headquarters in Caracas demanding pay increases.

The scientists had also demonstrated on Wednesday, partially blocking a roadway in the outskirts of the capital and holding signs protesting their "misery wages," as well as warning that science "has no future."