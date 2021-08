Teacher turned tailor Morelis Carruido at work in her home in Caracas on 25 August 2021. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Former teacher Jonathan Gonzalez at work in his tattoo parlor in Caracas on 23 August 2021. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Last December, after 17 years in the classroom, Jonathan Gonzalez became one of the nearly 200,000 Venezuelan teachers to abandon the profession for economic reasons.

"It makes me a little sad to give up my work because it is part of a life, but I made the sorrowful decision to pull this up by the roots, to retire," the former art teacher tells Efe.