Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the ceremony to celebrate the 13th anniversary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) in Havana on Dec. 14, 2017. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Photo provided by the Venezuelan News Agency (AVN) showing former Iribarren Mayor Alfredo Ramos (c) being escorted with other prisoners on Dec. 23, 2017. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

Photo provided by the Venezuelan News Agency (AVN) showing former Iribarren Mayor Alfredo Ramos (l) with other prisoners on Dec. 23, 2017. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

The Venezuelan Truth Commission, created by the all-powerful and government-supporting Constituent National Assembly (ANC), announced Saturday that it recommended that more than 80 people arrested in violent protests around the country be released.

"We have given a recommendation to benefit more than 80 people ... made with the knowledge of different entities of the criminal justice system as well as the report that was sent to the president," ANC chief Delcy Rodriguez told reporters, referring to President Nicolas Maduro.