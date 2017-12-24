The Venezuelan Truth Commission, created by the all-powerful and government-supporting Constituent National Assembly (ANC), announced Saturday that it recommended that more than 80 people arrested in violent protests around the country be released.
"We have given a recommendation to benefit more than 80 people ... made with the knowledge of different entities of the criminal justice system as well as the report that was sent to the president," ANC chief Delcy Rodriguez told reporters, referring to President Nicolas Maduro.