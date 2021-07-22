Coconut water from the US, milk from France, peaches from Spain and Mexican beer. A supermarket in Caracas is full of imported products, which each day are more in evidence on store shelves in Venezuela, a country in crisis that exempts foreign products from taxes as per a policy that unions are denouncing as "unfair competition."

The president of the Venezuelan Businesses and Services Council (Consecomercio), Tiziana Polesel, told EFE that unfair competition exists between imports and domestic production because "while that tax is not collected for a product so it can be sold in Venezuela ... the national manufacturer of the same product does have to pay all the taxes to import the supplies needed to make it."